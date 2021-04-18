Ahead of the 2021 ACM Awards, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce and more have been in Nashville preparing for the big country music awards show on Sunday night (April 18). Still, things look a little different than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rehearsals have always taken place behind closed doors -- we'll have to wait until Sunday night to see those big moments -- but instead of meeting in person for interviews, the artists have been sitting in front of cameras on Zoom. At least Pearce and duet partner Lee Brice were together in person as they learned they won Music Event of the Year for their hit "I Hope You're Happy Now"!

Want to see what else has been happening in Music City ahead of the 2021 ACM Awards? Flip through the photos below:

The 2021 ACM Awards will air live from Nashville on Sunday (April 18). In the days leading up to the big show, artists have been preparing for their performances and speaking with media members in Nashville.

After relocating from Las Vegas to Nashville in 2020 due to the pandemic, the ACM Awards are back in Music City in 2021. Events will be spread out, airing from iconic venues (the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe) and a few outdoor locations, and the ACM will be following national, state and local guidelines related to the pandemic, as well as additional, self-imposed safety measures.

The 2021 ACM Awards will begin at 8PM ET and will air live on CBS and be available to stream on Paramount+. Sign up for the streaming service here.