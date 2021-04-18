PICTURES: The Best of the 2021 ACM Awards Red Carpet

Bold fashion choices marked the best styles on the 2021 ACM Awards red carpet. It was a parade of talent that looked and felt much more celebratory than in 2020, with good reason.

The Nashville-based awards show may be a far cry from the party country fans grew used to in Las Vegas, Nev., for so many years, but this year's ACM Awards are still a celebration, not an obligation. Expensive gowns and chic couture are clearly back in style — and on the red carpet, country music's biggest stars walked in shining, hoping to win one of the night's big prizes.

As promised, Carly Pearce brought color, while Gabby Barrett looked casual-chic. Country couples walked the red carpet together, posing — often playfully — for photographers. It's the first time artists have had the chance to do this in a long time. Can you blame them for having some fun?

In addition to this gallery of the best dressed from the ACM Awards red carpet, stars were sporting expensive stage wear. Who's your favorite in 2021?

See Pictures From the 2021 ACM Awards Red Carpet: The best dressed on the 2021 ACM Awards red carpet brought color — lots of color — for an awards show that promises to be a celebration. Photos show stars like Carly Pearce, Kelsea Ballerini, Chris Young, Kane Brown and more wearing the hottest and often most expensive designer outfits, or suits they designed themselves, in the case of Jimmie Allen.

Check out a full gallery of country music's hottest stars on the ACM Awards red carpet. Who do you think is best dressed and worst dressed?

The 2021 ACM Awards took place at the Bluebird Cafe, Grand Ole Opry and Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Sunday (April 18).

Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton lead all ACM nominees with six apiece, but Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde and Thomas Rhett are close behind. Several awards were handed out pre-show, leaving room for more music and a focus on the present.

The 2021 ACM Awards are set for Sunday (April 18). They'll begin at 8PM ET and will air live on CBS and stream live on Paramount+. Sign up for Paramount+ here.