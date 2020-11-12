2020 CMA Awards: See the Stars on a COVID-19-Era Red Carpet

There was no traditional, bustling red carpet before the 2020 CMA Awards ceremony on Wednesday night (Nov. 11), but the stars still managed to show off their fashions as they arrived at Nashville's Music City Center ahead of the annual awards show.

Standard red carpet arrivals are, of course, a no-go in the COVID-19 era, as they require artists and their handlers to crowd into a small space also occupied by media and staff. This year, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, it's artists, their guests and limited staff only at the 2020 CMA Awards -- no fan tickets were sold, and media are all covering the show remotely.

The CMA Awards' red carpet setup otherwise looked as it always does, with a bold backdrop and stars dressed to the nines and ready to smile for the cameras. Keep reading to see their looks:

The 2020 CMA Awards will begin at 8PM ET, and are airing live on ABC. Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker are co-hosting the show, which will feature nearly two dozen performances.

