Dan + Shay Lead Country Winners at the 2020 American Music Awards
Country duo Dan + Shay took three awards at the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 22) — two more than any other country artist nominated.
The "I Should Probably Go to Bed" duo nabbed Favorite Duo or Group Country, Favorite Country Song and the all-genre Collaboration of the Year award. With the latter award (for "10,000 Hours," their collaboration with Justin Bieber), Dan + Shay became the first country artists to win this collaboration award.
Lifetime, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney have five AMAs.
Other country winners on the night included Kane Brown in the Favorite Male Artist Country category, Maren Morris in the Favorite Female Artist Country category, and Blake Shelton in the Favorite Album Country category for his 2019 hits package, God's Country. Taylor Swift was also a winner in multiple categories, including the night's big prize, Artist of the Year.
Taraji P. Henson hosted the 2020 American Music Awards from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Dan + Shay were the only country performers, singing "I Should Probably Go to Bed."
2020 American Music Awards Winners (Country)
Artist of the Year
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Taylor Swift — WINNER!
The Weeknd
Collaboration of the Year
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"
DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours" — WINNER!
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, "Rain on Me"
Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé, "Savage Remix"
Favorite Music Video
Doja Cat, "Say So"
Future feat. Drake, "Life is Good"
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, "Rain on Me"
Taylor Swift, "Cardigan" — WINNER!
The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"
Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift — WINNER!
Favorite Album Pop/Rock
Harry Styles, Fine Line — WINNER!
Taylor Swift, Folklore
The Weeknd, After Hours
Favorite Male Artist Country
Kane Brown — WINNER!
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Favorite Female Artist Country
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris — WINNER!
Favorite Duo or Group Country
Dan + Shay — WINNER!
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Favorite Album Country
Luke Combs, What You See is What You Get
Blake Shelton, God's Country — WINNER!
Morgan Wallen, If I Know Me
Favorite Song Country
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours" — WINNER!
Maren Morris, "The Bones"
Blake Shelton (Duet With Gwen Stefani), "Nobody But You"
