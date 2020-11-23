Dan + Shay had a very good night, indeed, at the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday (Nov. 22). Not only did the pair scoop up some nice awards to add to their collections — every one of the three awards they were up for, in fact — they also stunned the audience with a new performance of their single "I Should Probably Go to Bed," which was definitely worth staying up late for.

Dan + Shay's performance could have been a lot more bombastic if they'd wanted it to be, given the evening's high energy, but instead, the duo decided to keep the focus on their artistry. Dan Smyers chose to sit at the piano, allowing Shay Mooney to play with his vocals at centerstage.

The pair were recently awarded Duo Video of the Year for “I Should Probably Go to Bed” at the 2020 CMT Music Awards. Released in late July, the song is the first taste of new music the country duo has put out since "10,000 Hours," which hit No. 1 in January, and is an exercise in musical prowess and technical expertise: Not only do the vocal runs highlight Mooney's voice at the absolute top of its game (as he proved admirably at the AMAs), but Smyers plays every instrument on the track, according to Rolling Stone.

At the 2020 American Music Awards, Dan + Shay took home Favorite Country Duo or Group, Favorite Country Song and Collaboration of the Year, the latter two awards for "10,000 Hours" with Justin Bieber. With their Collaboration of the Year win, Smyers and Mooney (and Bieber) notably beat out competition from non-country artists Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Lady Gaga and DaBaby. Upon accepting the award, Smyers noted that it was "surreal" to be in the category, and that he had been "geeking out" at their inclusion.

Dan + Shay were the most-awarded country act of the night, though country-turned-pop superstar Taylor Swift also scored three awards. Kane Brown was awarded Favorite Male Country Artist, while Maren Morris received Favorite Female Country Artist, and Blake Shelton won Favorite Country Album.

