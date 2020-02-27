2020 ACM Awards: 6 Nominations That Made Us Do a Double-Take

The nominees for the 2020 ACM Awards were revealed on Thursday morning (Feb. 27), and the list of artists up for trophies this year includes some serious surprises. Congratulations are in order to Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett and Old Dominion, who lead the pack of nominees with five mentions apiece, as well as Blake Shelton and Dan + Shay, who have four nods each.

The 2020 ACM Awards nominees announcement also featured some surprising newcomers, including reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year Keith Urban as show host for the first time ever. This year's new artist categories bring plenty of country acts their first-ever nominations at the awards show, with the likes of Caylee Hammack, Riley Green and Ingrid Andress in the running for the first time in their careers.

Meanwhile, other aspects of the nominees list shocked us -- but not in a good way. Read on for six things about the 2020 ACM Awards nominees that had us doing a double-take.

Hosted for the first time by Urban, the 2020 ACM Awards are set to take place in Las Vegas, Nev., on April 5, and air live on CBS beginning at 8PM ET. The ceremony will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

