Not much looks the way it normally does in 2020, including backstage at the ACM Awards.

Where there would normally be people bustling around, there's extremely limited access. Where there would usually be media members, ready for interviews with the genre's big names, there are laptops, connecting them in from home. Heck, "backstage" isn't even really backstage -- it's at a wholly different venue.

The 2020 ACM Awards are taking place at three different spots in Nashville on Wednesday night (Sept. 16) -- the Ryman Auditorium, the Grand Ole Opry House and the Bluebird Cafe -- but the pre-show action took place elsewhere. Nonetheless, Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay and many more were on hand to chat with reporters and get psyched up for the big night.

Flip through the photos below to see all the action from "backstage":

Keith Urban will host the 2020 ACM Awards from the Opry House when the show begins live on CBS at 8PM ET. Performances will take place at all three venues, with personnel at a bare minimum and everyone strictly adhering to CDC, state and local guidelines related to COVID-19.

The ACM Awards are happening in Music City for the first time in 2020, after being postponed from April due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. In recent years, the show has been hosted in Las Vegas, Nev.; prior to that, it took place at various venues in the Los Angeles, Calif., area.

The Boot will be staying up late covering the most buzzed-about winners, fashion and moments at the 2020 ACM Awards. Readers can watch along with us by checking back to TheBoot.com for the latest CMAs headlines, liking The Boot on Facebook and following The Boot on Twitter.

