Brandi Carlile Wins Best American Roots Performance at 2019 Grammy Awards

Best American Roots Performance is a Grammy Award handed to the artist that moved audiences the most with their performance. Drawing from folk, country, Americana and other genres, the category is a nod to the artist that taps into the soul of American music.

Brandi Carlile's "The Joke" has been named the Best American Roots Performance at the 2019 Grammy Awards; the trophy was handed out during the pre-telecast premiere Ceremony on Sunday (Feb. 10). Carlile's song is a poignant and eloquent message about fitting in and standing up.

Carlile stepped onstage to accept the award with band members Phil and Tim Hanseroth. This is her first Grammy Award ever.

"I never saw us standing here, but it means so much for us to be standing here for this song," Carlile said nervously into the microphone. "I'm violently shaking right now."

Among others, Carlile thanked her co-writers and the producer of By the Way, I Forgive You, as well as her wife and two children for their support. She raised fist pumps as she exited the stage, elated for a great start to the night.

Carlile is the most nominated woman at the 2019 Grammy Awards. She took home three trophies during the Premiere Ceremony, and could win three more during the televised 2019 Grammy Awards show, which will begin at 8PM ET on CBS.