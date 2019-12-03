‘CMA Country Christmas’ 2019: Who’s Performing?

Trisha Yearwood is hosting the annual CMA Country Christmas TV special in 2019, but she's not the only country star who will be onstage during the festive event. Nearly two dozen performances will be packed into the two hour event this year, from everyone from well-known country names to pop stars and fans of the genre.

In addition to Yearwood, Kristin Chenoweth, For King & Country, Chris Janson, Tori Kelly, Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts, Runaway June, CeCe Winans, Brett Young and Chris Young were all on hand when the 2019 CMA Country Christmas special taped in Nashville back in September. The host herself has quite a bit of stage time, too: She'll open the show with a medley, has another solo performance near the end of event, and is part of two big collaborations!

A complete list of CMA Country Christmas 2019 performers, along with the songs they'll be singing, is below. Judging from the photos, Jason rocked his performance of "Run, Run Rudolph," and there are sure to be plenty of stunning harmonies courtesy of Lady A, Winans and more throughout the night.

CMA Country Christmas 2019 will air on ABC on Dec. 3 at 9PM ET. Yearwood took over hosting duties this year from Reba McEntire, who held the reins of the special for two years. Prior to that, the event was hosted by Sugarland's Jennifer Nettles, who performed the role for the previous seven years, since CMA Country Christmas began.