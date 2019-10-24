Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay and Kane Brown are among the most-nominated country artists at the 2019 American Music Awards. Nominees for the annual all-genre awards show were announced on Thursday morning (Oct. 24).

Dan + Shay and Combs lead the country nominees with nods in three 2019 AMAs categories: Favorite Country Duo or Group, Favorite Country Album and Favorite Country Song for Dan + Shay and Favorite Male Country Artist, Favorite Country Song and the all-genre New Artist of the Year for Combs. Brown and Underwood, meanwhile, each earned two nominations.

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' "Old Town Road" and Taylor Swift and her new album Lover also garnered a number of 2019 American Music Awards nominations. A full list of categories containing country nominees is below.

The American Music Awards are fan-voted honors. Visit TheAMAs.com for full voting details.

The 2019 American Music Awards are set for Nov. 24, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. The event will be broadcast live on ABC and hosted by comedian and actor Tracee Ellis Ross.

2019 American Music Awards: Country Nominees

Favorite Male Country Artist

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Favorite Female Country Artist

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Favorite Country Duo or Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Favorite Country Album

Kane Brown, Experiment

Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay

Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty

Favorite Country Song

Luke Combs, "Beautiful Crazy"

Dan + Shay, "Speechless"

Blake Shelton, "God's Country"

Artist of the Year

Taylor Swift

Drake

Post Malone

Ariana Grande

Halsey

New Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Billie Eilish

Lizzo

Ella Mai

Lil Nas X

Collaboration of the Year

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, "Shallow"

Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

Marshmello and Bastille, "Happier"

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, "Senorita"

Post Malone and Swae Lee, "Sunflower"

Favorite Music Video

Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy"

Ariana Grande, "7 Rings"

Halsey, "Without Me"

Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

Taylor Swift, "You Need to Calm Down"

Favorite Female Pop / Rock Artist

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop / Rock Album

Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next

Taylor Swift, Lover

Favorite Pop / Rock Song

Halsey, "Without Me"

Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

Jonas Brothers, "Sucker"

Panic! at the Disco, "High Hopes"

Post Malone feat. Swae Lee, "Sunflower"

Favorite Rap / Hip-Hop Song

Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

Post Malone, "Wow"

Travis Scott, "Sicko Mode"

Favorite Adult Contemporary Artist

Maroon 5

Pink

Taylor Swift

Favorite Contemporary Inspirational Artist

Lauren Daigle

For King & Country

MercyMe