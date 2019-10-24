2019 American Music Awards: Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood + More Earn Nominations
Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay and Kane Brown are among the most-nominated country artists at the 2019 American Music Awards. Nominees for the annual all-genre awards show were announced on Thursday morning (Oct. 24).
Dan + Shay and Combs lead the country nominees with nods in three 2019 AMAs categories: Favorite Country Duo or Group, Favorite Country Album and Favorite Country Song for Dan + Shay and Favorite Male Country Artist, Favorite Country Song and the all-genre New Artist of the Year for Combs. Brown and Underwood, meanwhile, each earned two nominations.
Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' "Old Town Road" and Taylor Swift and her new album Lover also garnered a number of 2019 American Music Awards nominations. A full list of categories containing country nominees is below.
The American Music Awards are fan-voted honors. Visit TheAMAs.com for full voting details.
The 2019 American Music Awards are set for Nov. 24, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. The event will be broadcast live on ABC and hosted by comedian and actor Tracee Ellis Ross.
2019 American Music Awards: Country Nominees
Favorite Male Country Artist
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Favorite Female Country Artist
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Favorite Country Duo or Group
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Favorite Country Album
Kane Brown, Experiment
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty
Favorite Country Song
Luke Combs, "Beautiful Crazy"
Dan + Shay, "Speechless"
Blake Shelton, "God's Country"
Artist of the Year
Taylor Swift
Drake
Post Malone
Ariana Grande
Halsey
New Artist of the Year
Luke Combs
Billie Eilish
Lizzo
Ella Mai
Lil Nas X
Collaboration of the Year
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, "Shallow"
Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
Marshmello and Bastille, "Happier"
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, "Senorita"
Post Malone and Swae Lee, "Sunflower"
Favorite Music Video
Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy"
Ariana Grande, "7 Rings"
Halsey, "Without Me"
Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
Taylor Swift, "You Need to Calm Down"
Favorite Female Pop / Rock Artist
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Favorite Pop / Rock Album
Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next
Taylor Swift, Lover
Favorite Pop / Rock Song
Halsey, "Without Me"
Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
Jonas Brothers, "Sucker"
Panic! at the Disco, "High Hopes"
Post Malone feat. Swae Lee, "Sunflower"
Favorite Rap / Hip-Hop Song
Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
Post Malone, "Wow"
Travis Scott, "Sicko Mode"
Favorite Adult Contemporary Artist
Maroon 5
Pink
Taylor Swift
Favorite Contemporary Inspirational Artist
Lauren Daigle
For King & Country
MercyMe
