POLL: Who Will Win Big at the 2018 CMA Awards?

Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, Brothers Osborne and more all received multiple 2018 CMA Awards nominations ... but who's going to take home the most trophies on Wednesday night (Nov. 14)? Place your bets by voting in the poll below.

Stapleton leads the pack of 2018 CMA Awards nominees with seven total nominations. He's up for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year (as both the artist and a producer), Male Vocalist of the Year, Song of the Year and Single of the Year (as both the artist and a producer). Behind him are Keith Urban and Thomas Rhett, with four nods each.

Readers can flip through the photo gallery below to see who else received multiple nominations at the 2018 CMA Awards. A complete list of nominees is available here.

The 2018 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 14. The show is scheduled to begin at 8PM ET on ABC, with Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood returning as co-hosts for an 11th year.

