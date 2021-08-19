The Yellowstone prequel 1883 will begin in mid-December, Paramount announced on Thursday (Aug. 19). Tim McGraw and Faith Hill star alongside Sam Elliott in the brand-new show, a prequel to the hit Paramount Network series Yellowstone.

1883 will premiere on Dec. 13 on Paramount+, a press release announces — a little over one month after a new season of Yellowstone begins on Nov. 7. The release notes that additional 1883 cast members will be announced very soon.

That is the extent of the new information about both shows shared in the press release. Another show from creator Taylor Sheridan will also premiere in the fall, piggybacking off of Yellowstone: Mayor of Kingstown "follows the McLusky family – power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry." Jeremy Renner and Dianne Wiest will star in this new show, which is due to start on Nov. 14 on Paramount+.

1883 follows the original Duttons, James and Margaret (McGraw, Hill) as they travel with Elliott's Shea Brennan through the Great Plains toward Montana. "It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land," the show's description reads.

