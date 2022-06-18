10 Things You Might Not Know About Blake Shelton

He's the comic relief on The Voice, and if you follow him on Twitter, you know that he's almost as much of a comedian as he is a recording artist. Blake Shelton has been charming fans with his soulful voice and witty banter since 2001.

The multi-Grammy Awards nominee has enjoyed a steady climb to the platinum-selling, award-winning top, finding fame outside of country music along the way thanks to his TV gig. But those are facts you probably already know; below are 10 more that you may not.

1. Shelton used to have somewhat of a mullet. He sported long hair and a cowboy hat for the first few years of his career.

"I know it looks like crap, but it is just more fun to me to irritate people than cut my hair to satisfy them," Shelton joked with CMT back in 2003.

A few years later, he chopped his curly locks and lost the hat, going clean-cut for the 2007 album Pure BS.

2. In 2007, the singer caught an intruder in his uncle's house and detained the drunken man himself until police arrived. The man was charged with first-degree burglary and public intoxication. Shelton's mom jokes that she was bummed the police didn't ask for his autograph.

3. When they were together, Miranda Lambert secretly put Michael Buble's "Home" on Shelton's iPod; otherwise, he would've never heard it nor chosen to cover it. Shelton's cover of the song resulted in his fourth No. 1 single, and the tune catapulted Pure BS to platinum sales.

"If you look at my iPod now, there's other things on it, like Coldplay, the Gorillaz and other crap that I've never heard of," Shelton later said. "That shows you the power of "Home," because most of that stuff, I won't even give it a chance."

4. Shelton is one of the few country stars who does not live in Nashville. He lives in Tishomingo, Okla., the location of his first Ole Red restaurant, bar and entertainment venue. Now that he's dating Gwen Stefani and a coach on The Voice, he also spends plenty of time in California.

5. Shelton appeared on E!'s Chelsea Lately four times, which is the most visits to the late-night chat fest by any country artist. "She once asked me which Golden Girl I would most like to have sex with," he tells The Boot of the most random question asked of him by host Chelsea Handler.

6. Shelton's very first single, "Austin," went all the way to No. 1 and stayed there for a whopping five weeks. As of July 2018, he has a total of 25 No. 1 singles; between 2009 and 2016, he earned a string of 17 consecutive chart-topping hits.

7. He's been mistaken for Joe Nichols ... a lot. Cutting Nichols' "Who Are You When I'm Not Looking" wasn't even the start of it.

"The last tweet I got that annoyed me was from somebody at a show who was mad at me for not singing "Brokenheartsville" ... by Joe Nichols," Shelton once told The Boot. "I still get that to this day."

8. Shelton's beloved mom Dorothy owned a beauty salon in his small hometown of Ada, Okla. (population: around 17,000). His dad Dick was a car dealer, and his older sister Endy is a jewelry designer.

9. He used to own a pet turkey ... named Turkey. Sadly, Turkey died of heat stroke in June of 2003.

10. The Voice isn't Shelton's first reality TV competition gig. He was also a coach on a similar show called Clash of the Choirs, creating a singing team that went up against choirs led by Michael Bolton, Patti LaBelle, Nick Lachey and Kelly Rowland. (Team Lachey took home the grand prize, with Shelton's crew placing third.) Shelton was also a judge on the 2007 season of Nashville Star.

This list was originally compiled by Beville Dunkerley, and revised by Christina Vinson and Angela Stefano.

