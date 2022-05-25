Born May 25, 1936, Tom T. Hall became one of country music's most influential songwriters. The Kentucky native connected with music from an early age, even writing comedic songs to help pass the time while serving in Germany during his time in the U.S. Army. After he returned home in the early 1960s, he began a career in radio and worked as an announcer and disc jockey at various stations across his home state and West Virginia. He eventually moved to Nashville and snagged a job with a publishing company. It was then that he earned his lasting nickname "The Storyteller," because of his talents for writing an abundance of impressive songs.

Over the course of his career, he penned tracks recorded by some of country's most beloved artists, including Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn and George Jones. Hall's career as a solo artist took off in the late 1960s and early 1970s, thanks to tracks like "(Old Dogs, Children and) Watermelon Wine," "I Love," "The Year Clayton Delaney Died," "I Like Beer," and "That Song Is Driving Me Crazy." Although it wasn't a hit for Hall himself, "That's How I Got to Memphis" has become a country standard, going all the way to No. 3 on the country charts for Bobby Bare in 1970. In the decades since, it's been covered by an array of artists, including Rosanne Cash, The Avett Brothers and Charley Crockett.

The country music community lost one of its most impactful talents on Aug. 20, 2021, when Tom T. Hall died by suicide. He was 85 years old.

Hall's incredible catalog of music will continue to impact new generations of songwriters and country artists for decades to come. Let's take a look at some beloved country tunes that were written by "The Storyteller" himself, Tom T. Hall: