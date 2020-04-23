Zac Brown's Southern Ground recording studio is up for sale in Nashville. The building and its site are listed for $10 million.

Southern Ground, located just off Music Circle at 114-116 17th Ave. S., at the corner of 17th Avenue and McGavock Street is a 9,100-square-foot recording studio on a 0.31-acre property. Per the Nashville Post, the building was originally the Addison Avenue Cumberland Presbyterian Church, which opened in 1903; in 1968, Fred Foster, the founder of Monument Records, bought the property and converted the building into a studio.

Brown bought the property, for $900,000, in March of 2012, and spent about $4 million updating both the building and its recording equipment, all of which will be included with the sale. In addition to its multiple studios, Southern Ground features a loft, a basement and a full kitchen.

“It’s not every day that a property with such a prime location and offering a building with this level of high-end recording studio equipment and technology is offered for sale,” says Mark Kresser of Exit Real Estate, who is overseeing the sale. He adds that Brown is not ready to share if he is planning to open another recording studio after the sale of Southern Ground.

Keep reading to see inside Southern Ground:

Zac Brown Band, like the rest of the music world, are currently off the road due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The band opted to outright cancel, rather than postpone, both the remainder of their 2020 Owl Tour and 2020 Roar With the Lions Tour in mid-March, as pandemic-related shutdowns were beginning.

