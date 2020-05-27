Zac Brown has been off the road and in quarantine during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but he's not complaining about it. The country and cross-genre hitmaker has been getting some much-appreciated extra time with his five kids.

Brown's son Alexander turned six on May 5, and the singer-songwriter gathered his family together on his property outside of Atlanta, Ga., for a massive celebration that included his four daughters, 13-year-old Justice; Lucy, who's 12; 10-year-old Georgia; and Joni, who is 9.

"We set up our whole property like [the video game] Fortnite and had a party," Brown tells People, adding that there were "military crawls, obstacle courses ... We had an awesome time."

The 41-year-old superstar was slated to tour with Zac Brown Band in 2020, but they postponed the spring leg of their The Owl Tour on March 10, one day before the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. They announced they were canceling all of their tour dates for 2020 on March 20.

He's still making music in his home studio, but right now Brown is also making time for "tromps through the woods," riding his Land Cruiser with the kids, playing games and going on scavenger hunts.

"I've been grinding for 22 years without taking a break," the star says. "I put my kids first always, and I put them first when I'm making my schedule, but it's kind of erratic. So to be home and just be really super present and consistent with my kids has been great for them and it's been great for me."

Brown still has the utmost respect for his ex-wife, Shelly, though they divorced in 2018.

"I couldn't have a more amazing mom for them," he says. "They're our first priority and they've got steadiness and love from both sides. Our kids are a product of all the love and time we give them."