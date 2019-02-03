Zac Brown Returns the Favor With Cameo at Foo Fighters’ Pre-Super Bowl Show [WATCH]

On Thursday night (Jan. 31), rock star Dave Grohl showed up onstage at a pre-Super Bowl performance from the Zac Brown Band. Two nights later (Feb. 2), Brown repaid the favor, joining Grohl's Foo Fighters onstage during their own Atlanta, Ga., show.

Readers can press play above to watch Brown and the Foo Fighters, as well as rock guitarist Tom Morello, cover Black Sabbath's song "War Pigs." Brown begins the song on lead vocals before letting Grohl take over the mic for a bit. Thanks to Brown, Morello and the Foos, the cover is full of plenty of guitar-shredding goodness.

Following their "War Pigs" cover, the Foo Fighters, Brown and Morello were joined onstage by Perry Farrell of Jane's Addiction, and the whole group performed the rock group's 1988 single "Mountain Song." Readers can press play below to see that performance.

Grohl's relationship with the Zac Brown Band goes back to their 2013 EP, The Grohl Sessions, Vol. 1, which is a four-track project produced by Grohl. The Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana member also linked up with Brown for his band's 2014 album Sonic Highways. Grohl and company traveled to eight different cities to write and record songs for that project; the song "Congregation" was written in Nashville, recorded at Southern Ground Studios and features Brown.

Grohl and the Foo Fighters' performance came during the DirecTV Super Saturday event, held in Atlanta ahead of Super Bowl LIII; the event also featured hip-hop duo Run the Jewels. Zac Brown Band's Thursday night show at the Tabernacle -- known as the Bud Light Dive Bar for Super Bowl Weekend -- was part of the Pandora Live concert series.

On Friday (Feb. 1), the Zac Brown Band announced plans for their Summer 2019 The Owl Tour, in support of their forthcoming new album. The summertime trek will follow the group's Down the Rabbit Hole Live tour dates, which stretch from March 1 through April 27.

