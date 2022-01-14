Zac Brown Band Announce 2022 Out in the Middle Tour Dates
Zac Brown Band will hit the road this year. The band announced their 2022 Out in the Middle Tour on social media Friday (Jan. 14).
The 32-date tour will launch on April 22 in Greenville, S.C., and will bounce around the country before wrapping up in Phoenix on Nov. 19. There are two dates scheduled in Canada, as well. Robert Randolph Band will serve as a special guest.
"Performing in front of millions of fans around the world is one of the most electrifying and humbling feelings," Brown says in a press release. "We’re so excited to go back out on the road and keep the unbelievable momentum going from the Comeback Tour. It’s been such an incredible year for the band, debuting some of the best music we’ve ever made, and we are thrilled to continue playing live for our amazing fans."
The tour will put Zac Brown Band in some of the most iconic music venues in the nation, like Chicago's Wrigley Field, the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and more. The band will return to Boston's Fenway Park, where they currently hold the record for the most consecutive sold-out shows.
The Out in the Middle Tour will also take Brown back to his hometown of Atlanta.
It's been awhile since fans have seen a full tour from Zac Brown Band — ZBB were one of the first country acts to scrap their 2020 tour due to the pandemic. In 2021 they embarked on the Comeback Tour in August, but had to cancel a few shows after Brown tested positive for COVID-19. That tour resumed on Oct. 8.
Tickets for the Out in the Middle Tour go on sale on Jan. 21. Fans planning on attending the Boston show on July 15 will be able to purchase theirs on Thursday, Jan. 20. Tickets for the final show, in Phoenix on Nov. 19, will be available to the public on a date that is to-be-determined.
Zac Brown Band's 2022 Out in the Middle Tour Dates:
April 22 - Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
April 23 - Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium
May 20 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center
May 22 - San Antonio, Texas @ Real Life Amphitheater
June 2 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
June 3 - Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage
June 17 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park
July 8 - Akron, Ohio @ Dowed Field
July 9 - Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field
July 15 - Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park
July 28 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
July 29 - Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 30 - Mt. Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Aug. 12 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Aug. 13 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 14 - Hershey, Penn. @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 18 - New York, N.Y. @ Citi Field
Aug. 19 - Endicott, N.Y. @ En-Joie Golf Course
Aug. 26 - Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 27 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Sep. 23 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Sep. 24 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Sep. 25 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater
Oct. 7 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place
Oct. 8 - Tampa, Fla. @ Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheater
Oct. 9 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Ithink Financial Amphitheater
Oct. 20 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
Oct. 21 - Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena
Oct. 22 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
Nov. 4 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl
Nov. 6 - Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena
Nov. 19 - Phoeniz, Ariz. @ Chase Field