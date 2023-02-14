Wynonna Judd Reassures Fans After Onstage Dizzy Spell: ‘All Is Well’

Wynonna Judd says she is doing just fine after experiencing a bout of dizziness onstage over the weekend. At a concert in Dayton, Ohio (on Saturday (Feb. 11), the singer stopped the show due to feeling lightheaded.

She says she is doing much better now.

"All is well, y’all. @littlebigtown and @martinamcbride, you are SUCH a blessing to me. Thank you for holding me up, literally and figuratively," Judd writes on social media while sharing some photos from the show.

Judd stopped her performance in Ohio unexpectedly and asked the audience to give her a moment to gather herself.

"Hang on a second. Hang on a second. I am really dizzy. Could somebody come up here please?" the Judds member said before a crew member came to her aid.

""Yeah. I'm really dehydrated. I'm having a hard time, so hang on a second," she continued. "... I'm just really dizzy. This has never happened before, so of course it would happen in Ohio."

The "Why Not Me" singer kept her spirits up during the scary episode and continued to joke with the crowd. After regaining her composure, she told the band they would perform "Mama He's Crazy" next. Originally she had selected the Judds' ballad "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Old Days)," but opted to rev things up instead.

"No, no no. You know what? If I faint, just take a lot of pictures, okay?" she said with a laugh before jumping into the song.

To take things a step further, she rejected the stool her crew tried to bring her to sit down on. Instead, she focused in on delivering a killer performance.

The Judds' Final Tour is scheduled to run through the end of February. Tanya Tucker will join Judd for a handful of dates (Feb. 16-18), while Brandi Carlile will close out the final leg, from Feb. 23-25.

The tour has served as a way to honor Judd's later mother and musical partner, Naomi Judd, who died by suicide in April 2022. Wynonna says she does not expect the tour to extend past its 2023 run.