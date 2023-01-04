Wynonna Judd Shares Mental Health Update After Missing New Year’s Eve Show

After a bout of "extreme vertigo" forced her to cancel her Dec. 31 performance as part of New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, Wynonna Judd hopped on social media to share an update with concerned fans.

The singer says that she originally wasn't planning to respond to those who made comments about her missed show, but changed her mind after she realized that many of those comments came from genuine worry over her wellbeing.

"I have heard some of the comments, and the first thought I had was ... opinions and buttholes. And then I realized people were genuinely concerned, so I wanted to respond to that piece," Judd says in a video post, spotlighting one particular comment which worried that Judd's manager might be pushing her too hard to tour and perform in the wake of her mother Naomi's spring 2022 death.

"I am working so hard on my mental, physical and spiritual well being," the singer assures fans. "I have a great team, and I'm really blessed. And I'm broken. And I'm working really hard at self-care, which is not selfish, it's sacred."

After Naomi died by suicide last April, Judd reconfigured their planned the Judds Final Tour as an all-star party, with a rotating cast of some of country music's biggest female players as guest artists. After completing the planned dates on the tour for 2022, Judd announced that more shows would continue in 2023, with the new leg of the trek set to launch in late January.

"I work really hard. We call it Wynonna Inc. because I incorporate a lot into my life. I have a very full schedule," the singer continues, also stressing that she always makes sure to plan downtime into her routine.

"Tonight is Mexican night," she adds as an example. "We're playing games and it's family. So I'm okay. And the last thing I'll say is .... can't keep a good woman down."

Judd's tour resumes Jan. 26 in Hershey, Pa., with Ashley McBryde as the first special guest joining the trek in 2023. Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile are all also among the rotating list of special guests on the tour, with opening act Martina McBride booked for all dates.