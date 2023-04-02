Recent tourmates Ashley McBryde and Wynonna Judd teamed up once again for a moving performance of Foreigner's "I Wanna Know What Love Is" at the 2023 CMT Music Awards on Sunday night (April 2).

Judd opened the performance in a black rock and roll-inspired outfit with red spiked shoulder caps featuring long red fringe. She leaned into every lyric of the song, showing off her vocal range. Judd paused for just a moment as Ashley McBryde joined her on stage just in time for the first run of the chorus. The pair harmonized beautifully on each note. McBryde took the second verse before the two women closed out the song together.

The performance was one of several rock tributes throughout the night. Judd is also set to join a stellar Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute with ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, Chuck Leavell, Cody Johnson, Paul Rodgers, Slash and Warren Hayes, and LeAnn Rimes.

Their collaboration comes just one year after what would become the Judds' final live performance together. Wynonna and Naomi's rendition of their trademark hit "Love Can Build a Bridge" during the 2022 CMT Music Awards was intended to mark the beginning of a comeback for the beloved country duo. Tragically, Naomi Judd died by suicide just 19 days later, putting the future of the newly announced The Judds: Final Tour in jeopardy.

Determined to move forward with the concert dates in the face of intense personal grief, Wynonna Judd recruited McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Martina McBride and a roster of other talented friends to join her as special guests for the tour.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards air live Moody Theater in Austin. The awards show broadcast on CBS and streamed live and on demand on Paramount+. Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini are this year's co-hosts.

