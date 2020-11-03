A family trio earned chair turns from all four of the The Voice coaches during Monday night's (Nov. 2) episode, causing a bit of an argument between coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Gwen Stefani. The trio of two teenage sisters and their mom, billed as Worth the Wait, caused ripples with only the first few words of Linda Ronstadt's "When Will I Be Loved."

All four coaches hit their buttons straight off the bat, with Stefani asking first for the trio to introduce themselves. The two younger girls spoke first, with the eldest member of the group proclaiming proudly, "I'm Mama." Legend exclaimed, "You look like a sister," to which she replied, "Of course! Thank you!"

Stefani tapped into the fact that family harmonies are impossible to replicate, saying that she heard one voice, but turned around and saw three people onstage. To that, "Mama" explained that she'd originally had all three of her daughters up onstage, but one of her girls had a special-needs baby requiring more time than performing would allow.

"I also was in a band with my brother," Stefani enthused. "We wrote "Don't Speak" together; we wrote a bunch of songs together. So I know the family thing as well." She then asked what genre the trio might want to focus on, to which they replied, "Country."

Stefani then threw her newly minted fiance Shelton under the bus, saying, "He is so burnt out," after doing 19 seasons of the show. "I feel like I have a lot of support from the country community," Stefani elaborated, playing a video of Trace Adkins stating that Shelton has "used up his luck" after landing Stefani as his main gal. (Clarkson guffawed at this, while Shelton merely said, "What an idiot.")

Clarkson took over in a businesslike manner, saying that she heard a few weak points and that she would "definitely push you like a choir director" if they chose to be on her team.

Shelton then had his say, noting that the group couldn't hide their country roots if they tried, given their speaking voices. "I think you need to have songs that let your harmonies soar," he elaborated.

Finally, Legend, probably realizing he didn't have too much of a chance, told the trio that he didn't know much about country music, but did grow up in the church doing music and knows a lot about harmonizing.

The family's decision resulted in a safe bet: Team Blake, rounding out the country singer's team for this particular season.

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 8PM ET on NBC.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

See Inside the Lavish Homes of The Voice Season 19 Coaches: