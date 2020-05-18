A woman in East Tennessee told 911 operators she's dating Eric Church, Dolly Parton is going to be paying her a visit, and Blake Shelton is trying to kill her. After an investigation by the county sheriff's office, she was arrested.

Mary Myers was booked and charged by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office with Misuse of 911 after she called 911 multiple times, asking for police to come to her camper in Hawkins County, Tenn., on Saturday (May 16). She had requested a helicopter, but when authorities arrived, they found no sign of danger. A report obtained by WJHL-TV in Johnson City, Tenn., states that deputies found Myers with severely slurred speech and unsteady feet.

The diminutive Myers told deputies that Shelton — who is living in Oklahoma with Gwen Stefani and her family — was trying to kill her, and there was a man in the woods around the property welding a knife. Furthermore, she said she was dating Church (who has been married to his wife Catherine for 12 years) and that Parton would be flying in to see her that very night.

There was a bottle of vodka open when deputies arrived. Myers was taken to Hawkins County Jail. Shelton has not commented on the investigation.

Shelton appears to have enjoyed the return of NASCAR on Sunday (May 17), as he tweeted support for racer Clint Bowyer and took a dig at fellow superstar and reality television coach Luke Bryan. There were no fans in the stands as the race ran in Darlington, S.C.

On Monday and Tuesday (May 18-19), Shelton will appear live during the finale of the current season of The Voice on NBC.

