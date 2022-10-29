Willie Nelson's former home in Nashville is on the market for $2.5 million, and pictures show a splendid rural retreat that's a true piece of country music history.

Nelson's 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom hand-built log cabin, which the country music icon built for himself, sits on 150 rolling rural acres in Goodlettsville, Tenn., just half an hour outside of Nashville.

Dubbed "The Hideaway," the main residence centers around a great room that encompasses the living room and kitchen, and there's a loft sleeping space as well as a stone fireplace. The exposed beams and raised roof give the cabin a spacious feel.

The cabin caught fire when Nelson was not inside in 1970, sparking a famous story in which the Country Music Hall of Famer rushed to the house to rescue his beloved guitar, Trigger, and a pound of marijuana. Nelson also lived at that property when the events took place that inspired his song, "Shotgun Willie," which served as the title song of his 16th studio album in 1973.

The land surrounding the cabin offers a breathtaking slice of unspoiled Tennessee and ensures maximum quiet and privacy.

"Conveniently located just 30 minutes from downtown Nashville, 3108 Greer Road surrounds you with nature, ridgetop views and serenity," Ross Welch from Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty tells Fox Business.

"As you arrive, the property consists of roughly 40 pasture acres up front," he shared. "And an almost mile-long driveway meandering its way back across another 110 acres of hardwoods back to a quaint cabin formerly owned by one of country music's most recognizable outlaws, Willie Nelson," he adds.

"Truly, this is a special property offering proximity to a major city, peace of mind engulfed in nature, and provides a history many places cannot match."

According to online property sites, the asking price breaks down to $15,314 per month.

Welch and Matt Lawson hold the listing for Sotheby's. The property has only has two owners: Nelson, and the people he sold it to.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Willie Nelson's historic Tennessee home.