Willie Nelson Invites Fans to ‘Come and Toke It’ With Him on 4/20

2020 may be off to a rough start, but Willie Nelson fans and stoners everywhere will have the best 4/20 celebration in years thanks to the Red-Headed Stranger.

On Monday (April 20) at 4:20PM CT, Nelson will host Come and Toke It, a four-hour-and-20-minute, live-streamed variety show. It will be available to stream on Luck Reunion's Twitch and serve as a fundraiser for the Last Prisoner Project, a "nonprofit coalition of cannabis industry leaders, executives, and artists dedicated to bringing restorative justice to the cannabis industry." A variety of musicians and other special guests yet to be announced will join Nelson for the event.

The country legend released a teaser for the event on Thursday (April 16) that announced a very special opportunity for those who tune in on 4/20: the chance to virtually smoke with Nelson. Participants are encouraged to share a video of themselves smoking and passing to the left, with the hashtags #passleft and #comeandtokeit.

The social media announcement also noted that "one lucky participant will be selected to talk to Nelson himself, live on air, pass left and wish him an early birthday in 'person.'" Nelson will celebrate his 87th birthday just nine days later, on April 29.

This special 4/20 event will be an episode of Nelson's ongoing Luck Reunion livestreams, which have taken the place of the annual Luck Reunion hosted at the country icon's Texas ranch. Episodes so far have featured appearances from legends including Neil Young and Paul Simon, as well as younger talent such as Margo Price, Orville Peck, Paul Cauthen and, of course, Nelson's sons Lukas and Micah.

Fans can tune in on Monday at 4:20PM CT via Twitch to see who shows up and to take “perhaps the world’s only chance to knock smoking with Willie Nelson off their bucket list.”