Why Garth Brooks Doesn’t Sell the Front-Row Seats at His Concerts

Have you ever tried to buy front-row tickets to a Garth Brooks concert, only to find out that the option is unavailable? As CMT reports, the country superstar and touring veteran revealed why that's the case in a recent #AskGarth segment of his weekly Inside Studio G Facebook Live event.

After a lifetime of touring, Brooks has had enough of ticket scalpers and "disinterested spectators not really into the music and looking around to see who's seeing them being there at the show." So, instead of selling the tickets publicly, Brooks found a new way to fill those sought-after rows with true fans.

The singer reveals that the first two rows of every concert are reserved ahead of time, and his crew members distribute the tickets themselves. Before the show starts, they head up to the seats that are furthest away and give unsuspecting fans a major upgrade. Brooks reasons that those fans will be "very excited" to sit closer to the action.

Brooks isn't the only touring icon to do this: Metallica, U2, Billy Joel and Bruce Springsteen have been known to do the same thing for their fans. In fact, Brooks says he consulted with them before he implemented the plan.

After the COVID-19-induced touring hiatus of 2020, Brooks is back on the road in full force. His sold-out Stadium Tour picked back up in Las Vegas, Nev., on July 10, and is currently scheduled to run through October, with more dates to be announced.

