Who Is Tenille Arts? 5 Things You Need to Know

The year 2020 may have just begun, but it's already shaping up to be a big one for Tenille Arts. On Friday (Jan. 10), she'll drop her new album, the aptly titled Love, Heartbreak and Everything in Between.

Arts' new project chronicles an eventful year in her life, taking listeners through a formative breakup, rediscovering the excitement of love and navigating all the rest of life's hills and valleys. With a hand in the songwriting process of all 12 of the tracks on the project, Arts establishes herself as a versatile songwriter and proficient collaborator.

Arts has some impressive notches in her belt as a performer, too: She opened for Reba McEntire in August, and made her Grand Ole Opry debut a month later. As her star continues to climb, she'll doubtless be a name to know in 2020.

Read on to learn a few fast facts on the rising star.