Who Is S.G. Goodman? 5 Things You Need to Know

Singer-songwriter S.G. Goodman tore onto the music scene in 2020 with her critically acclaimed debut studio album, Old Time Feeling. Tender and searing, the project showcases her distinctive vocals, powerful songwriting and staunch commitment to writing about place: In Goodman's case, that's her native stomping grounds of rural western Kentucky.

Goodman showcases her roots at every turn in her music, even enlisting her young niece as her co-star in her "The Way I Talk" music video, but as much as she embraces the place from which she comes, she actively seeks change within it, too. The singer's music confronts the more painful parts of life in a farming community, much of which is governed by big business or political mechanisms that seek more to turn a profit than to value and support the lives of its employees.

Goodman offers up tender, loving portraits of her home state, even as she takes it to task for its failings, in her complex collection of songs. Now, the singer says she's back in the studio working on a follow-up to Old Time Feeling, and she's also set to return to the road for a few socially distanced shows in 2021.

Before seeing Goodman live in concert or picking up her album, read on to get to know this powerful rising vocalist:

S.G. Goodman Is One of The Boot's 2021 Artists to Watch: