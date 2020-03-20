Who Is Parker McCollum? 5 Things You Need to Know

Texas is full of seriously talented musicians, but Parker McCollum is the next big name to know from the Lone Star State.

A Houston native who's now based in Austin, the singer-songwriter has earned a devoted crowd of fans, in his home state and beyond, thanks to his twangy baritone, poignant lyricism and rowdy live shows.

Looking to know more about the biggest new thing in Texas country? Flip through the gallery below for five facts fans need to know about "The Limestone Kid."