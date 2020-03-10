Who Is Meghan Patrick? 5 Things You Need to Know
If you're reading this story from north of the border, then you already know -- but country fans elsewhere, take note: Meghan Patrick is the crown princess of Canadian country music, and she's poised to extend her reign into the United States and beyond.
In 2019, Patrick released a six-song EP, Wild as Me, which captures her quest for innovation and honesty. Fans can get a listen to that project to get to know her better, but in the meantime, read on to learn five things you need to know about Canada's most outspoken country star.
Meet More of The Boot's 2020 Artists to Watch