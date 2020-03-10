Who Is Meghan Patrick? 5 Things You Need to Know

If you're reading this story from north of the border, then you already know -- but country fans elsewhere, take note: Meghan Patrick is the crown princess of Canadian country music, and she's poised to extend her reign into the United States and beyond.

In 2019, Patrick released a six-song EP, Wild as Me, which captures her quest for innovation and honesty. Fans can get a listen to that project to get to know her better, but in the meantime, read on to learn five things you need to know about Canada's most outspoken country star.