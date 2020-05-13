A new concert film gives Waylon Jennings fans a chance to see the outlaw country icon's sold-out performance at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville in 1978. Waylon Jennings: The Outlaw Performance is due out Friday (May 15).

Jennings' 16-song set at the Opry House includes now-classics such as "Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way," "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Go Up to Be Cowboys," "Amanda" and others. Fans can get a sneak peek at Jennings' performance of "Tonight the Bottle Let Me Down" exclusively on The Boot; press play above to watch.

Via The Outlaw Performance, fans can watch Jennings' 1978 show in its entirety or with excerpts of interviews with Jennings, in which he offers context for and stories about his songs. Viewers will also be able to see interviews, recorded in 1990, with George Jones, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and Richie Albright, Jennings' longtime drummer, in the "Friends Remember the Outlaw" bonus segment.

Waylon Jennings: The Outlaw Performance is available for pre-order now. It will be available on DVD and digitally.

Waylon Jennings, The Outlaw Performance Setlist

"Are You Ready for the Country?"

"Lonesome, On’ry and Mean"

"Waymore’s Blues"

"Amanda"

"A Long Time Ago"

"Jack a Diamonds"

"Tonight the Bottle Let Me Down"

"This Time"

"You Asked Me To"

"I’ve Always Been Crazy"

"Don’t You Think This Outlaw Bit’s Done Got Out of Hand"

"Good Hearted Woman"

"Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys"

"Luckenbach, Texas"

"Honky Tonk Heroes"

"Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way"