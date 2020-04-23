Austin, Texas' Waterloo Revival promise a deep, lasting love in their new single "Something You Ain't Ever Had." The song, which readers can hear below, is premiering exclusively on The Boot.

Written by Heath Warren, Brendan Cooney and Rob Grimaldi, and produced by Lalo Guzman and executive produced by Arturo Buenahora Jr., "Something You Ain't Ever Had" finds Waterloo Revival (George Birge and Cody Cooper) promising a woman more than what her current beau can offer. He's hot, sure, they offer, but she deserves better.

"What you need is a brand-new feelin' / What you need is a brand-new man / What you need is probably something you ain't ever had," Waterloo Revival sing in the song's chorus. "What you need is an all-night lovin' / But this ain't a one-night stand / What you need is probably something you ain't ever had."

""Something You Ain't Ever Had" is a song that jumped off the page to us right away," Birge shares. "We have always prided ourselves on the energy in our live set, and we feel like this song captures that coming out of the speakers. From the empowering message to the captivating sound, we cannot wait to get this song out to the world and into our live show!"

Friends since middle school, Birge and Cooper formed Waterloo Revival in 2013. The duo, now signed to Toby Keith's Show Dog-Universal label, most recently released a three-song EP in 2018.

"Something You Ain't Ever Had" is due out on Friday (April 24) via Show Dog Nashville. The song will go to country radio in June.

Listen to Waterloo Revival's "Something You Ain't Ever Had"