How to Watch the ‘Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising’ Livestream

Loretta Lynn is leading a group of country music superstars to raise funds for those affected by historic floods in Humphrey’s County Tennessee recently. The flood relief concert will originate from the Grand Ole Opry on Monday night (Sept. 13), airing live on Circle TV and streaming live on Facebook.

Readers can find the livestream below. Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs and more all answered the call for Lynn, whose own ranch was affected when 17 inches of rain fell on Aug. 21.

Chris Janson, Little Big Town, Reba McEntire, Brittney Spencer, Breland and Keith Urban are a few more either listed or pictured on Hometown Rising promotional graphics.

All money donated will be sent to the United Way of Humphreys County. To help, click HERE or text TNFLOODRELIEF to 44321.

Tickets for the show have sold out, at least in person. In addition to being able to watch on Circle TV, viewers can watch on Circle All Access via Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Among the 20 people killed by the devastating flooding was Wayne Spears, a ranch hand and close friend of Lynn and her family. Granddaughter Tayla Lynn spoke of the destruction, telling Taste of Country that she ventured out early that day, but, "there were houses floating across the street ... so, we flipped around and went back to the ranch. And by the time we got to the ranch, we could no longer back up. We were trapped in a pocket with water coming up and surrounding us."

