Gwen Stefani is making her debut on the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night (May 9), and her longtime love Blake Shelton welcomes her to the hallowed country music institution in a video teaser released online in advance of their performance.

The Opry posted the clip to social media on Saturday morning, showing the couple seated at an Opry mic in front of a backdrop. They're not at the actual Opry House in Nashville -- they're set to beam in a remote appearance on the Opry from Shelton's Ole Red location in Oklahoma -- but he takes the opportunity to welcome his pop star girlfriend.

"Okay, everybody, this is the moment that we've all been waitin' for," he says in the video at the top of the story.

"Is this happening? Am I really on the Grand Ole Opry?" Stefani wonders aloud.

"I want to say to you, as an Opry member, that, very honored to have you on the show," Shelton tells her.

Shelton made his own Opry debut on May 5, 2001, performing his debut single, "Austin;" he was inducted into the institution as a full member on Oct. 23, 2010. Stefani, meanwhile, is best known for her work with No Doubt and her solo career as a pop superstar, but she and Shelton scored a No. 1 country hit with their duet on his latest single, "Nobody But You," which they'll perform on the Opry show on Saturday night.

The Grand Ole Opry has suspended all of its weekday live shows through May 16 in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but the Saturday night shows are continuing without live audiences and with limited techs and musicians, and everyone on hand is practicing social distancing. There are a variety of options available to watch the program on TV and online, and it continues to air on the Nashville-area radio station WSM-AM.

Shelton and Stefani have been in quarantine together with her family at his ranch in Oklahoma. They have reportedly just purchased their first home together, a massive $13 million California mansion.

