Walker Hayes Is Writing His First Book

Hot on the heels of his chart-topping hit "Fancy Like" and ringing in the new year on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest, Walker Hayes has a fully loaded 2022 ahead of him. In addition to a new album and tour, Hayes will be writing his first book, Glad You're Here.

The title comes from a line in his song "Craig," which Hayes wrote about his friend, Craig Cooper. The song details the two meeting at church, and after getting to know Hayes' story, Cooper gifted his family a minivan. Hayes and his family were struggling to make ends meet, and the van ensured that all six of his children would be properly belted in.

“So man, [this book] documents our life together and what an impact [Craig] and his family had on us and why, which is just because of Christ,” Hayes tells Music Mayhem. “The funny thing is when I wrote the song, ‘Craig,’ I did not say the name of Jesus because I would have denied him at that point in my life, I did not believe in Jesus. And while that saddens me, now he’s all I want to sing about. And that’s largely what the song is about, just through unlikely friends becoming neighbors.”

The book — published by a nonprofit Christian organization, Moody Publishing — will be a deep dive into the history of their friendship. Hayes will also share his personal stories, including the devastating loss of his seventh child, Oakleigh Klover Hayes. Through everything, Cooper has remained by his side.

“I bought the house next door to [Craig],” Hayes shares. “[The book] uncovers the details of our friendship, my testimony, us losing a baby, so I go in detail about losing Oakley and how the Lord has redeemed that. I also talk about my battle with alcoholism and how it’s going. When I met Craig, I was an alcoholic, and now I will be six years sober in October.”

Hayes has not yet shared a release date for the project. 2022 is already off to a busy start for the singer. He'll put out a new project, Country Stuff the Album, on Jan. 21, before embarking on the Fancy Like Tour on Jan. 27. He is also teasing a new song coming out on Friday (Jan. 7) called "Drinking Songs."