A pop star, an actor, a very pregnant country singer and a reality television star are just a few of the celebrities who've turned to social media to recreate Walker Hayes' "Fancy Like" dance.

The best "Fancy Like" dance remakes personalize the moves first seen when the singer and his 15-year-old daughter Lela took to TikTok. That was in June.

Within a week, he had half a million likes on the video and hundreds, if not thousands, of welcome imposters. Slowly a group of country and non-country celebrities shared their versions. Like Sadie Robertson and RaeLynn, who was admittedly hoping to induce labor.

As of late September, there's an official remix of the song with pop star Kesha, who proves she knows all the moves. Last week, actress Amy Adams showed her moves, and '90s television star Candace Cameron Bure proved she could still do that Oreo shake.

As "Fancy Like" remains the No. 1 Billboard Hot Country song and approaches No. 1 on airplay charts, more dance remakes can be expected. Hayes was kind enough to offer a tutorial video co-starring the Tennessee Titans' cheerleaders. Now you, too, can be "Fancy Like."