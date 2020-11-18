Two Luke Combs fans set their special moment to his song "Forever After All," and the results will tear you up.

Emily and her boyfriend Devin were visiting her grandfather, a person very important to her growing up that she'd not seen in several years. In a TikTok video, she described him as not doing well, so she rushed to visit. Grandpa had never met the love of her life, and she surely wanted that to happen.

Credit Devin for recognizing the moment and the importance of the relationship. With the family gathered around, he dropped to a knee in front of her and all the relatives to ask for her hand in marriage. Find the non-music version on Emily's TikTok page, but enjoy it best with the new Combs song below.

Combs himself found the video when his social media manager presented it to him, so he amplified it on his own TikTok page. Remember, Combs starting his career making Vine videos, so he understands the value in connecting to fans on this kind of personal level.

"I think that's the coolest thing as an artist that you can accomplish," he says, "is hearing the stories or watching the moments that fans have with your songs.

"That's why you do it, man," Combs adds, "to make people happy and give them a feeling of connection to your music."