Actor and singer-songwriter Rita Wilson gets an assist from Vince Gill in a new, gratitude-focused holiday track called "Count Your Blessings." String-filled and sweeping, the new song finds Gill and Wilson trading verses over a gentle piano line, sharing a holiday message of the importance of being thankful.

"Every day really is a gift," Wilson reflects. "As long as we are alive, each day offers hope. Every person has endured some kind of hardship. That is a part of life. To be able to see and recognize the blessings that life also brings keeps me centered and grateful."

She and Gill are longtime friends who've collaborated in the past, too, and coming together for such a special song made the performance even more meaningful to Wilson.

"I can tell you I'm extremely thankful for the great Vince Gill, whose voice transports me to a place that is physical and spiritual. What an honor to sing with Vince, who has been a supporter of my music since he sang on my first album, AM/FM."

Adds Gill, "When Rita started making her own records, I was lucky enough to be invited to participate. She's always kept me in the loop, and I'm always grateful to make a great friend. I really enjoy singing with her."

Wilson's new holiday track is the latest installment in a series of releases from the singer, which also includes her recent song, "Because Love." The song makes an appearance in Love Is Love Is Love, a 2020 film that stars Wilson.

Lights, Camera, Action: See Which Country Singers Have Attempted Acting