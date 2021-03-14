Vince Gill took home the 2021 Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance. The country icon was among the winners announced on Sunday afternoon (March 14), in advance of the televised Grammy Awards broadcast on Sunday night. He won for his performance of "When My Amy Prays."

Gill beat out Eric Church, who was nominated for "Stick That in Your Country Song," Brandy Clark's "Who You Thought I Was," Mickey Guyton's "Black Like Me" and Miranda Lambert's performance of "Bluebird." The country legend was not on hand to accept his award and did not appear via Zoom to give a speech.

The winners in a variety of non-televised Grammy Awards categories were announced during the Premiere Ceremony on Sunday afternoon: A film about Linda Ronstadt won Best Music Film, for example, while the late John Prine picked up Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song.

Lambert led the country nominees going into 2021 Grammy Awards: She's nominated in three country Grammy categories. Old Dominion, Ingrid Andress, Little Big Town and Brandy Clark were all nominated twice, while Guyton was a first-time Grammys nominee in 2021.

Andress is the only country artist nominated in the all-genre categories this year, scoring a nod for Best New Artist. Taylor Swift is also nominated in multiple pop and all-genre categories, for songs from her surprise Folklore album.

Trevor Noah will host the 2021 Grammy Awards telecast, which will air live from Los Angeles, Calif., on Sunday night beginning at 8PM ET. The televised portion of the event will air live on CBS, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

