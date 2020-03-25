‘Urban Cowboy’ Condo on the Market in Houston — Here’s a Look Inside

If you're a fan of the 1980 movie Urban Cowboy, we have the house for you! The real-life condo in which the character Pam lives in the film is on the market in Houston, Texas.

The penthouse unit, located on the 26th floor of the 2016 Main St. building, offers amazing views of the Houston skyline thanks to its floor-to-ceiling windows on three sides. The apartment has three bedrooms, each complete with their own bathrooms, two additional half-baths, a library, a family room, a formal living room, a dining room and, of course, a kitchen.

Other highlights of the 3,885-square-foot space are ample storage -- including a walk-in pantry and numerous walk-in closets -- and a dedicated exercise room for use by the entire building. The apartment also comes with four reserved parking spots, and the building offers well-appointed outdoor space.

Pam's condo is currently listed for $699,000 through Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices; the price was recently lowered from $750,000 per the Houston Chronicle. Scroll through the pictures below to take a look inside the unit.

Urban Cowboy follows Bud Davis (John Travolta), who moves to Houston to work in the oil industry in order to save enough money to move back to his hometime and purchase land there. While in Houston, Bud becomes a regular at Gilley's, a honky-tonk at which he meets and falls in love with Sissy Davis (Debra Winger). The film chronicles their up-and-down romance, including a flirtation between Bud and Pam (Madolyn Smith).

Urban Cowboy was adapted from an Esquire story about the real-life love story of two regulars at Gilley's Club, country artist Mickey Gilley's honky-tonk in Pasadena, Texas. The movie helped revive Gilley's career, and its soundtrack -- which features, among others, Anne Murray and Kenny Rogers -- began a movement within country music toward softer, lighter songs.