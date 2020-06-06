‘Urban Cowboy’: 10 Things You Might Not Know About the Movie

On June 6, 1980, Urban Cowboy hit theaters. The film, which stars John Travolta and Debra Winger, follows the trials and tribulations of Bud and Sissy, two regulars at the Texas honky-tonk Gilley's, who fall in love and get married, but weather plenty of rough-and-tumble turbulence along the way to a happy ending.

The pop culture impact of Urban Cowboy was immense: Not only did Western wear become a fashion fad, but musically, the soundtrack spawned three country No. 1 hits and six Top 40 singles.

As Urban Cowboy celebrates its 40th anniversary, here are 10 things you might not know about the film: