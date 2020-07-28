Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, are likely breathing a big sigh of relief after receiving the news that their young son, Luca, has tested negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Luca's back to his wild, happy self after this weekend," Hayley told fans via her personal Instagram account on Monday (July 27). "We were so thankful to find out this morning that his test results for COVID-19 were negative.

"It was so sad and pitiful seeing him not feeling well, but so sweet getting some extra cuddles with him," she continues. "In this uncertain time, we’re so grateful for our health and the safety of our family."

Hayley Hubbard had shared a number of videos on her Instagram Story over the weekend showing little Luca not looking or acting like his usual jovial self; in fact, the majority of the videos found him lethargic, and not wanting to eat as he normally does. Thankfully, he seems back to himself.

Granted, it had to have been a tense waiting period in the Hubbard household, as Hayley is due to have their third child later this year. The little one will join 10-month-old Luca and 2-year-old Olivia.

“In a weird way, I think we're looking forward to the challenge," Tyler Hubbard explained in an interview with People earlier this year. "The whole experience of having a child is like none other. It's a rush of emotion and love that can hardly be explained. We're looking forward to experiencing that again and then just knowing we're going to be finished. This is our family, and let's grow together."

Since the pandemic began, more than 4 million people in the United States alone have come down with the virus. More than 150,000 Americans have died from it.