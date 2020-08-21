Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line will need surgery after an accident on a dirt bike track. The singer and songwriter talked about his injuries and showed off his wounds in a Friday morning (Aug. 21) message to fans.

"Doc said his goal was to have me walking in 5 weeks. Hayley and I said 'make it 4 weeks because that’s when baby number 3 gets here,'" Hubbard writes in a caption for his video message. He describes over-jumping a jump on his dirt bike and "landing flat," causing a significant ankle injury.

"I have a ruptured Achilles tendon and I broke the bone right there on the inside of the ankle," he says as one of his kids shouts in the background. Surgery is scheduled for next week, and then rehabilitation.

"It couldn't be worse timing. I'm really bummed," Hubbard continues in the video. "I'm upset that I can't be helpful around the house as much as I would like to be. I know God is teaching me something through all this and I'm going to try to stay positive. Going to try to work on my mental game and apparently some upper-body."

As he mentioned, Hubbard and his wife are expecting their third child together soon. In March, the couple announced that a baby boy would be joining 2-year-old Olivia and now-1-year-old Luca. They revealed the pregnancy just weeks earlier, six months after Hayley gave birth to their first son.

Musically, Florida Georgia Line have a Top 5 hit in "I Love My Country," a song from their recently released 6-Pack EP. As with nearly all artists in country music, their 2020 tour plans have been wiped out due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.