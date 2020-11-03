According to Trisha Yearwood, her husband, fellow country star Garth Brooks, is one unflinchingly thoughtful man when it comes to the Christmas gifts he dreams up for his bride.

During a recent appearance on Taste of Country Nights, hosts Evan and Amber asked about the best holiday gifts the pair have ever given each other. Yearwood remembered one especially memorable present she received from the "Dive Bar" crooner: a shopping cart.

It wasn't some chauvinistic dig -- quite the contrary, in fact. The meticulously plotted Christmas present from Brooks represents both Yearwood's family past as well as the superstar twosome's domestic bliss in the present. Now that's a special gift!

"I was just talking about one of my favorite [gifts]," Yearwood tells Taste of Country Nights. "Garth is really thoughtful, much more thoughtful than me. So he will think about something and maybe plan it all year long, and he has done some incredible gifts for me."

She continues, "The one that we were just discussing is a grocery cart — I know, sounds really romantic. But the reason that it is romantic is, we were talking about how when you get home with your groceries and you're making trips, carrying 'em all in, it's like, wouldn't it be so cool if you had a cart at home?"

Indeed, having a shopping cart at home is undoubtedly a boss move. But the tale of how Brooks obtained a cart significant to Yearwood's own story is perhaps just as sweet as the gift itself.

"Well, he called my mom," Yearwood remembers. "This was several years ago. And she talks about her hometown, Monticello, Ga., grocery store. It was called Red and White — it's no longer in business. But [he asked], 'Could we get a grocery cart from there, you think?' So she went and talked to the guy who used to run the place and said, 'Would you happen to have any of those old grocery carts?' And he said he had about a dozen of them.

"She said, 'How much would it cost to buy one? Garth wants to give this as a present to Trisha.' And my dad [the late Jack Yearwood] was a small-town, blue-jeans banker. And the guy said, 'Oh, I couldn't charge you anything. Mr. Jack gave me the money to start my business 40 years ago, so it'd be my pleasure.'"

Now, whenever Brooks and Yearwood have groceries to bring inside the house, the vintage Red and White shopping cart is there to help them with the job. And it all came to fruition thanks to Brooks' thoughtfulness.

"That's the grocery cart that sits in our garage," Yearwood adds. "And when we buy our groceries every week, we unload 'em in that little cart. And that's such a thoughtful, romantic gift. And that's just one of, like, a million things. I wish I could be as thoughtful as [Brooks]; I'm workin' on it."

