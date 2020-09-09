Trisha Yearwood Will Perform Special Tribute at the 2020 ACM Awards

Trisha Yearwood will perform a special song at the ACM Awards in tribute to those members of the country music community who have died in 2020.

The powerhouse vocalist turned to social media on Tuesday afternoon (Sept. 8) to reveal the news, writing, "I’m honored to perform "I’ll Carry You Home" @ACMawards on September 16, paying tribute to those we have lost in the Country Music industry."

Yearwood added the hashtags #ACMawards and #EveryGirl to her post:

"I'll Carry You Home" is a song that appears on Yearwood's most recent album, Every Girl, which she released in August of 2019. Written by Gordie Sampson, Caitlyn Smith and Troy Verges, the song bears a message of assurance for those who are in need.

"I'll carry you home / I'll carry you home / So rest your heart easy / I'll carry you home," Yearwood sings in the chorus.

Yearwood joins a previously announced lineup of 2020 ACM Awards performers that includes Eric Church, Mickey Guyton, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Morgan Wallen, Tim McGraw, Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert, among others.

Delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 ACM Awards are set to take place on Sept. 16 at 8PM ET on CBS. This year's ACMs will be broadcast from three venues in Nashville, not Las Vegas, Nev., as in most years. Expect performances from the historic Ryman Auditorium, the iconic Bluebird Cafe and the Grand Ole Opry House, where host Keith Urban will be centered.

The Boot will be staying up late covering the most buzzed-about winners, fashion and moments at the 2020 ACM Awards. Readers can watch along with us by checking back to TheBoot.com for the latest CMAs headlines, liking The Boot on Facebook and following The Boot on Twitter.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

WATCH: The Top 5 Moments from the 2019 ACM Awards