Yes, Travis Tritt Has Seen That Meme of Himself

Terry Wyatt, Getty Images

If you've laughed at a social media meme featuring Travis Tritt lately, you're not alone. The singer tells Taste of Country Nights that he's seen the memes featuring himself, too.

"Uhh ... which one?" The '90s and 2000s hitmaker says with a chuckle, in response to a question about whether or not he's noticed himself popping up around the Internet in meme form.

Specifically, he's seen the meme that uses the cover art of his 1998 album No More Looking Over My Shoulder. He's wearing a denim vest and jeans, grinning ear to ear, and above the picture is the phrase, "When you've got rice cooking in the microwave," a nod to the lyrics of Tritt's December 2000 single "It's a Great Day to Be Alive."

"I have seen that," Tritt replies with a laugh. "I guess it's great? I mean, I don't really care about memes. It's all about music for me, and just doing music that people can relate to — music that moves me and hopefully other people."

But, the singer admits, finding a new life on social media has helped songs such as "It's a Great Day to Be Alive" find a new generation of fans.

It's not the first time the song has done that, either, Tritt points out: Even though it was never a No. 1 radio hit (it peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart, and hovered just outside the Top 30 on the Billboard Hot 100), "Great Day" has proven, time and time again, to have staying power with fans.

"For some reason, it caught on later on. Later, after it was off the charts, it started catching on with a lot of younger people," Tritt explains. "And there's a lot of people today that are in their 20s, or teens, that basically relate to that song, and that's the main song from me that they know. It's weird how that works."

While Tritt is happy for his younger fans to encounter his music on any platform, there's one social media app he's not likely to explore himself: TikTok. "I haven't [seen them] personally, but I've heard people tell me that [my songs have] been used [on TikTok]," the singer shares.

"I haven't personally seen them. I've got all the social media I need in my life right now," he jokes.

Fans can catch Tritt on the road this summer with Brooks & Dunn. The superstar country duo's expanded Reboot Tour is due to kick off in September.

