Travis Tritt Announces a Run of Solo Acoustic Shows for 2022

Travis Tritt has announced plans for an early 2022 solo acoustic tour, billed as an Evening With Travis Tritt. He shared the news on Twitter, announcing a run of dates that kicks off in Jackson, Tenn., on Jan. 13 and extends through late February.

A press release about the tour promises that Tritt's setlist will include both new material off his latest album, Set in Stone, and fan-favorite hits like "T-R-O-U-B-L-E" and "It's a Great Day to Be Alive." Without a full backing band behind him, Tritt will spotlight the songs and his acoustic guitar in a string of theaters and auditoriums.

Tickets to the new slate of shows are on sale now, as are a number of shows the singer has planned for late 2021. However, fans with tickets should double-check the dates, as Tritt has altered his live performance plans in recent weeks as part of his stance against venue policies regarding COVID-19 safety protocol.

In October, Tritt canceled four shows in Indiana, Mississippi, Illinois and Kentucky due to the fact that the venues would require fans to present proof of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine or a negative test in order to attend shows there. The cancelations, he explained at the time, were his way of "putting my money where my mouth is," and doubling down on his stance that implementing vaccine requirements in order to attend shows is a form of discrimination.

"I have always been a huge defender of basic human rights and liberty for all. No government, employer, or private entity should ever be allowed to infringe on those rights and liberties," he said, going on to infer in his statement that those who are unvaccinated and untested should not be prevented from attending concerts.

Tritt didn't name specific companies or live music promoters, but AEG Presents is the largest-known promoter to require full vaccination for fans and employees, a policy that took effect Oct. 4. Others, like Live Nation, are requiring either proof of full vaccination status, or proof of a negative test either 48 or 72 hours prior to an event, beginning Oct. 1.

Travis Tritt's an Evening With Travis Tritt 2022 Tour Dates:

Jan. 13 -- Jackson, Tenn. @ Carl Perkins Civic Center

Jan. 15 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Alabama Theatre

Jan. 17 -- Alexandria, Va. @ The Birchmere

Jan. 18 -- Alexandria, Va. @ The Birchmere

Jan. 19 -- Tiffin, Ohio @ The Ritz Theatre

Jan. 22 -- Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ The Carolina Opry

Jan. 23 -- Virginia Beach, Va. @ Sandler Center for the Performing Arts

Feb. 11 -- Baton Rouge, La. @ L'Auberge Casino & Hotel

Feb. 12 -- Waco, Texas @ Waco Hippodrome Theater

Feb. 13 -- Beaumont, Texas @ Jefferson Theatre

Feb. 16 -- Spartanburg, S.C. @ Spartanburg Mem Aud

Feb. 18 -- Mt. Vernon, Ky. @ Renfro Valley Ent Center

Feb. 19 -- Mt. Vernon, Ky. @ Renfro Valley Ent Center

Feb. 20 -- Zanesville, Ohio @ Secrest Auditorium

Feb. 23 -- Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ The Embassy

Feb. 25 -- Jackson, Miss. @ Michigan Theatre

Feb. 26 -- Lorain, Ohio @ Lorain Palace Theater

Feb. 27 -- Wilkes Barre, Penn. @ FM Kirby Center