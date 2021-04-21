Top 20 Tracy Lawrence Songs: The Best Hits From 30 Years of Country Music

Celebrate 30 years of Tracy Lawrence with his best songs. The "Alibis" singer's biggest hits and most cherished deep cuts help shape the ultimate playlist for this '90s/'00s country star.

The Arkansas-raised Lawrence started his country radio career at age 23 with four straight Top 10 hits from the Sticks and Stones album, and he didn't really slow down for close to a decade after that. That streak of Top 10s stretched to nearly 20 radio singles, including seven of his eight No. 1 hits. "Stars Over Texas," "Time Marches On" and "Better Man, Better Off" are a few more sought-after Lawrence songs, and most can be heard on any given night when he takes the stage.

Lawrence's ability to slowly shift to keep up with the times is what has allowed him to maintain a place among country music's headliners today. Like George Strait, he always keeps it real country, but at times he's added sprinklings of rock and bluegrass, and elsewhere he has allowed the slick polish of strings.

The crescendo of "Texas Tornado" is one way the singer bent his stone-cold country grit into something quite different. This all-time great love song is one that most fans would put in the Top 5 of his greatest songs to date.

Three 2000s country songs crack this Top 20, including the ACM and CMA Award-winning "Find Out Who Your Friends Are" and the timeless "Paint Me a Birmingham." With new music on the horizon in 2021, you'll even find his most contemporary cuts here.

Hindsight 2020 is a three-album cycle that begins on Friday (April 23) with Vol. 1: Stairway to Heaven, Highway to Hell. Find your favorite Lawrence songs below, and listen to a full playlist at the top: