Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together, they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, including Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert and more!

It isn't often you get to hang with a country music legend who has been doing it for 30 years! Having Tracy Lawrence in studio with us to discuss his new album, Hindsight 2020, Vol 2: Price of Fame, was really an incredible experience.

This wasn't the first time I have met Tracy. Funny story: He was in our building for something else, and we were in the same room with some whiskey and we took some shots. He was just introduced to me as Tracy, and he didn't have his cowboy hat on. I didn't realize who I was taking a shot with until he had already left the building.

I always remind him of this now every time we speak, and he always comes with a few surprises. Stick around until the end of this interview, after the "60-Second Song Challenge," to learn why he's a fan of pop star Lady Gaga.

In this interview, Tracy tells us the one thing he wished he had done differently when recording some of these songs originally. It's crazy to think of all of the things he has seen over the span of his 30-year career in country music, and he's not afraid to tell the truth at this point.

Taste of Country Nights, On Demand is part of the Townsquare Media Network. Follow wherever podcasts are found, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify — and please leave a comment or thumbs up if you approve.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app