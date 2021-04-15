Sibling trio Track45 mix banjo and family harmonies with a vaguely dark melody and rock stylings in their new song "Little Bit More." A new video for the track is premiering exclusively on The Boot; press play above to watch.

Bathed in blue and orange light, Track45 confess that while they've "got a whole lot of good to be grateful for," they've still got big hopes and dreams. "When the sun goes the down and my knees hit the floor / No shame, I'm prayin' for a little bit more ... I'd give it all up for a little bit more / Just a little bit more ..."

Track45 are siblings Ben, Jenna and KK Johnson. Together, they penned "Little Big More" with Audra Mae, writer of Miranda Lambert's "Little Red Wagon," Joy Williams' "Woman (Oh Mama)" and others. The trio is working with producer Byron Gallimore.

The Johnson siblings are originally from Meridian, Miss. -- also the hometown of Jimmie Rodgers, "the Father of Country Music," as well as The Voice winner Todd Tilghman, country singer Ty Herndon, Paramore leader Hayley Williams, rapper Big K.R.I.T. and others -- and signed with BBR Music Group's Stoney Creek Records in August. Before that, though, they each signed publishing deals and wrote for everyone from Justin Timberlake and rock band Weezer to Lauren Alaina and Lee Brice.

The Johnsons come from a musical family: Their grandmother taught piano and their grandfather was the church choir director, while their uncle performed in a barbershop quartet and their mother, Susie -- the founder of a non-profit high school theater group -- taught them to sing harmony while singing them lullabies. They moved to Nashville when KK, the youngest of the three, was only 15; she finished high school early and enrolled at Belmont University at 16 (Ben went to Belmont, too, while Jenna attended Lipscomb University).

"Little Bit More" is one of five songs on Track45's Big Dreams EP, their second major-label release. They dropped their first EP, Small Town, in the fall of 2020. (Together, the EPs' titles create Small Town, Big Dreams, something of a mantra for the Johnsons.)

"Every song we write is a little piece of us," say Track45. "Each project we release fills in the story of who we are, where we’ve been and where we’re going. We hope listening to Big Dreams feels like sitting on a back porch getting to know us!"

Track45's first single, "Met Me Now," is currently at country radio, and their Big Dreams EP is available for purchase and streaming. Keep up with the trio at Track45.com.

